Afghan MP wounded in Kabul explosion, more casualties feared

By Khaama Press - Wed Dec 28 2016, 9:18 am

A relatively heavy explosion was heard in Kabul city earlier today, leaving several people dead or wounded.

The incident took place in the vicinity of 6th police district of the city close to a mosque in Dasht-e-Barchi area in West of Kabul.

Eyewitnesses in the area are saying that a suicide bomber targeted a vehicle of an Afghan lawmaker in the vicinity of Dasht-e-Barchi area.

However, a security official said a magnetic bomb was planted in the vehicle of MP Fakuri Biheshti’s vehicle who was wounded in the attack and his bodyguard was killed.

The source further added that several other people have also been killed or wounded in the attack, citing preliminary information.

MP Biheshti is representing the central Bamyan province in the Lower House of the Parliament, Wolesi Jirga, and he was reportedly on his way towards the parliament building when his vehicle was targeted.

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

However, the loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group have claimed responsibility behind the attacks on Shi’ite gatherings and mosques in the past.

