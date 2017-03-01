Coordinated suicide attacks rock capital Kabul

By Khaama Press - Wed Mar 01 2017, 12:44 pm

Back to back explosions rocked capital Kabul earlier this afternoon after a group of militants launched a coordinated attack on Police District#6 and Police District#12.

A security official confirmed that a massive explosion took place close to Police District#6 compound.

The official further added that preliminary reports suggest a suicide bomber detonated potent explosives near the Police District compound to open the way for the remaining militants to launch the gun attack.

According to the official, additional forces have been deployed in the area and clearance operation is underway.

In the meantime, another official said a group of militants launched an attack on a security compound n the vicinity of Arzan Qeemat area in Kabul city.

The official further added that the attack was thwarted following fifteen minutes of clash with the assailants and at least three people were wounded.

Eyewitnesses in the area in PD#6 are saying that sporadic gunshots are also heard following the explosion.

The eyewitnesses are saying that the incident has taken place close to police district compound and the military university.

The Ministry of Public Health confirmed that one dead person and at least 38 others who sustained injuries in the two attacks have been shifted to the hospitals so far.

The Taliban insurgents group claimed responsibility behind the attack.

