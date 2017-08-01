Explosion rocks Herat city in West of Afghanistan, dozens feared dead or wounded

By Khaama Press - Tue Aug 01 2017, 9:17 pm

A deadly explosion has taken place in Herat city in West of Afghanistan as there are fears that dozens of people have been killed or wounded.

The incident took place around 8:30 pm local time near Jawadia mosque in the city but the type of the explosion has not been ascertained so far.

Preliminary reports indicate at least 20 people have been killed and around 30 others have been wounded in the explosion.

No group or individual has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

In the meantime, a security source said the incident took place after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives among the prayers in the mosque.

The source further added at least 25 have been killed and around 30 others have been wounded in the attack.

However, the head of the provincial hospital Mohammad Rafiq Sherzai said the dead bodies of at least 20 people have been shifted to the hospital so far.

He said at least 25 others who sustained injuries in the attack were also shifted to the hospital for the treatment.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS