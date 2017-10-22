Explosion rips through a hotel in North of Afghanistan, casualties feared

By Khaama Press - Sun Oct 22 2017, 10:43 am

An explosion ripped through a hotel in northeastern Takhar province of Afghanistan, leaving a number of people dead or wounded.

According to the local security officials, the incident took place earlier today in the vicinity of Ishkamish district.

Provincial police spokesman Khalil Asir confirmed the incident and said preliminary reports indicate at least two people were killed and eight others were wounded in the attack.

He said the type of the explosion and the main target of the attack have not been ascertained so far.

In the meantime, the eyewitnesses in the area are saying that the explosion took place as a former Jihadi leader had visited the hotel.

No individual or group has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

Takhar is among the relatively calm provinces in northeastern Afghanistan which rarely witnessed insurgency since the fall of the Taliban regime.

However, the insurgent groups have increased their activities in this province during the recent years and often carry out insurgency activities, including coordinated attacks.

The province borders some of the restive provinces in the north from where the insurgents are frequently commuting for the insurgency activities.

