Explosion near Jalalabad Madrasa, no casualties reported

By Khaama Press - Tue Oct 11 2016, 9:12 am

An explosion took place near a Madrasa in Jalalabad city, the provincial capital of eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan earlier today.

Local officials confirmed an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was detonated near the Madrasa earlier today but the incident did not incur any casualties to the civilians.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Ataullah Khogyan also confirmed the incident and said no casualties were reported.

No group including the Taliban militants has so far claimed responsiblity behind the incident and it is yet not clear who the target of the blast was.

The Taliban insurgents and militants loyal to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group are actively operating in a number of the remote districts of Nangarhar province.

The Afghan security forces are busy conducting clearance operations against the Taliban and ISIS loyalists in this province besides the US forces in Afghanistan conducting regular airstrikes to eliminate the threats posed by the terror group.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS