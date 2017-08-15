Explosion leaves 7 Pakistani FC soldiers dead, 3 others wounded

By Khaama Press - Tue Aug 15 2017, 12:27 pm

A heavy explosion took place close to Quetta city Monday targeting a vehicle of the Frontier Constabulary forces of Pakistan.

According to the local officials in Balochistan province, at least seven Frontier Constabulary soldiers were killed in the explosion and four others including an officer were wounded.

A spokesman for Balochistan provincial government Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar confirmed the incident took place after an Improvised Explosive Device planted on a roadside Harnai district targeted a Frontier Constabulary forces vehicle.

He said the incident took place around 150 kilometers in northeast of Quetta city, the provincial capital of Balochistan, leaving at least seven Frontier Constabulary soldiers dead.

He said the driver of the forces along with an officer are among those wounded and there are fears that the death toll could rise as two of them are in critical condition.

A senior Levies official also confirmed the incident and said the blast was so powerful that was heard from long distances and the vehicle was targeted as it was patrolling the area.

No group or individual has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident which comes almost two days after a deadly suicide attack targeted a vehicle of the Pakistani soldiers leaving at least fifteen people dead.

