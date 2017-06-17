Explosion leaves 4 civilian workers dead in Laghman province

By Khaama Press - Sat Jun 17 2017, 11:22 am

At least four civilians were killed in an explosion in eastern Laghman province of Afghanistan in the early hours of Friday morning.

According to the local government officials, the incident took place in the vicinity of Alingar district after a vehicle carrying civilian workers struck an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

The provincial government media office in a statement also confirmed the incident took place around 5:30 am local time.

The statement further added that the civilians were on their way to a construction site when their vehicle struck an IED planted by the militants on a roadside.

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

The Taliban insurgents frequently use IEDs as the weapon of their choice to target the security forces and government officials but in majority of such incidents the ordinary civilians are targeted.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UANAMA) released its latest civilian casualties earlier in April, covering a period of three months since the start of 2017.

According to the report, the Anti-Government Elements caused 62 per cent of civilian casualties – 1,353 civilian casualties (447 dead and 906 injured), reflecting a five per cent increase compared to the same period in 2016.

The UN mission also added it recorded a 12 per cent increase in civilian casualties caused by pressure-plate improvised explosive devices – 218 civilian casualties (86 dead and 132 injured).

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS