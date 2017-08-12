Explosion leaves 3 dead, 25 wounded in Pakistan’s Bajaur Agency

By Khaama Press - Sat Aug 12 2017, 11:47 am

At least three people were killed and twenty five others were wounded in an explosion in Bajaur Agency in the tribal regions of Pakistan.

According to the local government officials, the incident took place late on Friday after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) ripped through a passenger vehicle.

A local official Mustafa Khan confirmed the death toll and said three people were killed and twenty five others were wounded.

Another local official Anwar-ul-Haq also confirmed the casualties toll and said those wounded in the attack have been shifted to the nearby hospitals for the treatment.

In the meantime, other reports suggest that the death toll has climbed to at least five people and some of those wounded in the explosion are in critical condition.

However, the local government officials have not independently confirmed the death toll.

No group including the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan has so far claimed responsibility behind the attack.

This comes as the Pakistani security forces are busy conducting counter-terrorism clearance operations in some of the restive areas in the tribal regions since a few weeks.

