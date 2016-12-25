Explosion leaves 2 civilian dead in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sun Dec 25 2016, 11:37 am

At least two civilians were killed in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion in eastern Laghman province of Afghanistan.

According to the local government officials, the incident took place earlier today close to Akhund Baba shrine.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Sarhadi Zwak confirmed the incident and death two civilians in the explosion.

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

Taliban militants and insurgents belonging to other militant groups are frequently using Improvised Explosive Device (IED) as the weapon of their choice to target the security forces and government officials.

However, in majority of such attacks, the ordinary civilians are targeted as the anti-government armed militants are accused of incurring the most casualties to the civilians.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said late in October that the mission has documented 8,397 conflict-related civilian casualties (2,562 deaths and 5,835 injured) between 1 January and 30 September, representing a one per cent decrease compared to the same period in 2015.

Ground engagements remained the leading cause of civiliancasualties, followed by suicide and complex attacks, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

UNAMA further added that the anti-Government Elements caused 61 per cent of civilian casualties – 1,569 civilian deaths and 3,574 injured (5,143 total civilian casualties).

