Explosion leaves 10 dead in Pakistan’s Kurram Agency

By Khaama Press - Tue Apr 25 2017, 12:01 pm

At least ten people were killed in an explosion in Kurram Agency located in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas of Pakistan.

According to the local officials, the incident took place after a vehicle carrying civilians and workers of the census department struck an Improvised Explosive Device.

The officials further added that the vehicle was on its from Godar area to the central city of Parachinar when it hit a mine.

Security sources have said an anti-tank mine was used to target the vehicle and at least thirteen others also sustained injuries.

According to the sources, at least six children were also among those killed along with the census department workers.

No group or individual has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

Shahid Ali Khan, assistant political agent for Kurram Agency, told Reuters that the militants planted a roadside bomb in the Kurram Agency in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

Doctor Mujahid Khan, a senior health official in the district told AFP “Among them is a baby and another nine-year-old child. Two women were also killed.”

This comes as at least 22 people were killed in a similar incident in Parachinar area of Kurram Agency late last month.

