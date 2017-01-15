Explosion kills 7 civilians in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sun Jan 15 2017, 1:23 pm

At least seven civilians were killed in an explosion in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan earlier today.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said the incident took place in Pachiragam district, targeting a vehicle carrying civilians.

MoI further added at least two civilians also sustained injuries in the incident.

Condemning the attack in strong words, MoI said “The enemies of peace and stability committed another unforgivable and shameful crime in Nangarhar province.”

The Ministry further added “Today early morning, a roadside bomb which was placed by enemies of peace and stability of Afghanistan hit a civilian vehicle in the Bargholi village, Pachiragam district of Nangarhar province.”

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in east of Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents and ISIS loyalists are active in some of its districts.

Taliban militants and insurgents belonging to other militant groups are frequently using Improvised Explosive Device (IED) as the weapon of their choice to target the security forces and government officials.

However, in majority of such attacks, the ordinary civilians are targeted as the anti-government armed militants are accused of incurring the most casualties to the civilians.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said late in October last year that the mission has documented 8,397 conflict-related civilian casualties (2,562 deaths and 5,835 injured) between 1 January and 30 September, representing a one per cent decrease compared to the same period in 2015.

Ground engagements remained the leading cause of civiliancasualties, followed by suicide and complex attacks, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs), UNAMA said, adding that the anti-Government Elements caused 61 per cent of civilian casualties – 1,569 civilian deaths and 3,574 injured (5,143 total civilian casualties).

