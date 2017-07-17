Explosion in Pakistan leaves 2 security personnel dead, 7 others wounded

By Khaama Press - Mon Jul 17 2017, 10:03 am

An explosion rocked Peshawar city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of Pakistan earlier today, leaving at least two security personnel dead and several others wounded.

According to the local media reports, citing local security officials, the incident took place in Hayatabad area of Peshawar.

Preliminary reports indicate the explosion was caused by a suicide attack which targeted the vehicle of the Frontier Corps forces.

A police official in Peshawar Imran Malik said the vehicle of the FC forces was targeted soon after it left the base in Bagh-e-Naran Chawk.

Local media reports also indicate that a FC major is also among those killed in the attack.

No group or individual has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

This comes as a top Pakistani police official was killed and several others were wounded in a similar attack in Chaman area last week.

According to the local officials, the Chaman DPO SSP Sajid Khan Mohmand was killed in a suicide attack that took place in the vicinity of Eidgah Chowk area earlier last Monday.

In another attack in Laka Tika area of Kurram Agency on the same day, at least two Pakistani soldiers were killed.

The local media reports suggest that the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group has claimed responsibility behind the two attacks.

