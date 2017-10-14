Explosion in Nangarhar leaves three brothers dead

By Khaama Press - Sat Oct 14 2017, 2:51 pm

At least three members of a family were killed in an explosion in eastern Nangarahr province of Afghanistan, the local officials said Friday.

The incident took place in Haska Mina district after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by the militants went off in Laglori Khor area.

The officials are saying that the three brothers were travelling in a vehicle when they struck the IED planted by the militants, leaving all three dead.

At least one more was also wounded in the explosion, the officials added.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

The anti-government armed militant groups frequently use explosives materials for the roadside bombings and car bombings to target the government staff and security personnel.

However, in majority of such incidents the ordinary civilians are targeted besides such bombings incur casualties to the security personnel and in some cases the Taliban militants themselves are killed or wounded.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) in its latest reported highlighted that 40 per cent of all civilian casualties during the six-month period were killed or injured by anti-government forces using improvised explosive devices (IEDs), such as suicide bombs and pressure-plate devices, which were responsible for the deaths of 596 civilians and injured 1,483.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS