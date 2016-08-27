Explosion in Kabul leaves one wounded

By Khaama Press - Sat Aug 27 2016, 1:55 pm

An explosion took place in the vicinity of the 8th police district of Kabul city earlier today leaving at least one person wounded.

According to the security sources, the incident took place in Qala-e-Hashmat Khan area after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was detonated near a security check post.

The sources further added that the victim of the incident was a civilian who sustained injuries when the incident took place.

No group including the Taliban insurgents have so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

Earlier one person lost his life in a similar incident in Qala-e-Zaman Khan area of the city around a week ago.

The latest incident in Kabul comes three days after a deadly attack rocked Kabul city with a group of militants launching a coordinated attack on American University in Kabul.

This comes as the the Taliban-led insurgency has been rampant since the group announced its spring offensive earlier in the month of April this year.

The group has vowed to continue to its insurgency which has entered to its 15th year by rejecting the efforts by the Afghan government to end the violence through reconciliation process.

