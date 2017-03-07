Explosion in Kabul leaves one person dead

By Khaama Press - Tue Mar 07 2017, 10:31 am

An explosion took place in Kabul city earlier this morning with preliminary reports suggesting one person was killed in the incident.

The explosion took place in the vicinity of the 6th police district of the city triggered by a magnetic bomb.

Eyewitnesses in the area said the magnetic bomb was planted in a civilian vehicle and went off around 7 am today in the vicinity of Dar-ul-Aman road and the Charqala road.

However, a security official in the 6th police district said the bomb was planted in a government vehicle and one was person killed in the incident.

No group has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

This comes as a coordinated attack took place in the vicinity of 6th police district last week, leaving scores of people dead or wounded.

The incident near the 6th police district compound took place after a suicide bomber detonated a car bomb with the remaining militants starting clash with the security forces.

Another coordinated attack also took place in the same day in the vicinity of the 12th police district of the city but the attack was repulsed by the security forces.

The Taliban group claimed responsibility behind the attacks last week.

