Explosion in Kabul leaves one dead and another one wounded

By Khaama Press - Mon Nov 21 2016, 8:51 am

At least one person was killed and another one was wounded in an explosion in Kabul earlier today, the security officials said.

The incident took place in Bagrami district after a magnetic bomb planted in a vehicle was detonated.

In the meantime, another official said the incident left two people wounded.

The target of the explosion has not been ascertained so far which comes as there has been a spike in magnetic bombs in Kabul during the recent months.

No group including the Taliban insurgents group has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

This comes as at least four people were killed and eleven others were wounded in an explosion in Kabul city last week.

The incident in Pul-e-Mahmood Khan area took place after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives close to a vehicle carrying security personnel.

The loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group claimed responsibility behind the incident.

The group released a picture of the suicide bomber who targeted the security personnel close to the Ministry of Defense of Afghanistan where a deadly attack took place earlier in April this year that left around 400 people dead or wounded.

