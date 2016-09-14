Explosion in Kabul leaves one dead and another one wounded

By Khaama Press - Wed Sep 14 2016, 9:12 am

An explosion rocked Kabul city earlier today after a magnetic bomb planted in a police vehicle went off in Deh Mazang area of the city.

The security officials confirmed the incident and said one person was wounded in the blast but the eyewitnesses in the area said one person was killed and another one was wounded.

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

This comes as at least 3 people were wounded in a similar incident in Kabul city last Thursday.

The incident on Thursday took place in the vicinity of Taimani area of the city after a magnetic bomb was detonated leaving 3 civilians wounded.

Earlier at least 41 people were killed and over 100 others were wounded close to the Ministry of Defense compound.

The incident last Monday took place after the militants detonated an Improvised Explosive Device near the Ministry of Defense compound.

A suicide bomber targeted the crowd of security personnel and some civilians who had gathered to help the victims of the first explosion.

The Taliban militants group claimed responsibility behind the incident.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS