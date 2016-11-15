Explosion in Kabul leaves 1 dead

By Khaama Press - Tue Nov 15 2016, 8:13 pm

An explosion has been reported in capital Kabul earlier this evening with the eyewitnesses saying one person was killed.

The incident took place in Karte Naw area located in police district#8 of the city but the main type of the blast has not been ascertained so far.

Preliminary reports suggest the target of the explosion was a vehicle belonging to an organization and the victim of the incident was the driver of the vehicle.

No group including the Taliban militants has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

In the meantime, another eyewitness in the area said a vehicle belonging to a government official was targeted in the blast triggered by a magnetic bomb, leaving one dead and two others wounded.

This comes as a similar incident took place in the 5th police district of the city late on Saturday but no casualties were incurred to the civilians or security forces.

Earlier, at least three people were wounded in a similar attack in the vicinity of 3rd police district in Karte Char area earlier on Monday evening.

