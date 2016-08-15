Explosion in Kabul city leaves at least 3 people wounded

By Khaama Press - Mon Aug 15 2016, 10:38 am

An explosion rocked Kabul city earlier today targeting a civilian vehicle that left at least 3 people wounded.

The incident took place in Makroryan area of the city after a magentic bomb planted in the vehicle was detonated, leaving at least three people wounded.

The Ministry of Interior confirmed three people, all civilians, were wounded in the explosion.

No group has yet claimed responsibility behind the incident.

There has been a considerable rise in the use of magnetic bombs in Kabul city during the recent months.

At least one person was killed and three others were wounded in a similar attack in Bagrami district of Kabul nearly a week ago.

Earlier two people were killed and two others were wounded after a magnetic bomb planted in a vehicle went off in Kote Sangi area of the city.

One of the victims was the head of the Human Resources department of the Afghan parliament who was travelling in the vehicle.

This comes as the Taliban-led insurgency has been rampant since the group announced its spring offensive earlier in the month of April this year.

The group has vowed to continue to its insurgency which has entered to its 15th year by rejecting the efforts by the Afghan government to end the violence through reconciliation process.

