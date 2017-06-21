Explosion in Kabul city leaves one wounded

By Khaama Press - Wed Jun 21 2017, 9:50 am

An explosion took place in Kabul city earlier today with the security officials saying at least one person was wounded.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) spokesman Najib Danish confirmed the incident and said preliminary reports indicate one person was wounded in the explosion.

He said the blast took place in the vicinity of the 15th police district of the city after a magnetic bomb planted in a vehicle went off.

No group or individual has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

This comes as the anti-government armed militant groups have been attempting to carry out attacks in key cities of the country, including capital Kabul during the recent months.

At least five people were killed and nearly ten others were wounded in a suicide attack in Kabul city last week.

The incident took place late on Thursday night after two suicide bombers attempted to enter the mosque and detonate explosives among the prayer participants.

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group’s offshoot in Afghanistan, ISIS Khurasan, had claimed responsibility behind the attack.

