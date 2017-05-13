Explosion in Kabul city leaves 2 female government employees dead

By Khaama Press - Sat May 13 2017, 10:39 am

At least two people were killed in an explosion in capital Kabul earlier today, the security officials said.

The incident took place in the vicinity of the 16th police district of the city after a magnetic bomb planted in a vehicle went off.

The head of the Criminal Investigation Department Mohammad Salim Almas confirmed the incident and said the incident took place after a magnetic bomb planted in the vehicle of the water supply directorate went off, leaving two female employees of the directorate dead.

No group or individual has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident so far.

This comes as at least 8 people were killed in a suicide attack in capital Kabul nearly ten days ago.

The incident took place in the vicinity of Macroryan area of the city after a suicide bomber targeted a vehicle convoy of the coalition forces.

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group’s offshoot in Afghanistan, ISIS Khurasan, claimed responsibility behind the incident.

The group claimed that eight foreign soldiers were killed in the attack but the Afghan government denied the claims by the terror group and said only 8 civilians were killed.

Officials in the Ministry of Interior of Afghanistan said at least 25 civilians were also wounded in the attack.

