Two rockets land in Kabul city, leaving a child and a woman dead

By Khaama Press - Wed Jul 05 2017, 12:54 pm

An explosion has taken place in Kabul city few minutes earlier this afternoon, leaving at least two people dead.

The incident has taken place in the vicinity of the 5th police district of the city with the eyewitnesses in the area saying two children were killed.

The Ministry of Interior acting spokesman Najib Danish confirmed that two rockets landed in the vicinity of Niazbek area in the 5th police district of the city, leaving a child and a woman dead and one more wounded.

ُThe security sources were earlier saying that only five people were wounded in the explosion.

This comes as at least one person was killed and another one was wounded in a similar incident in Kabul city late on Monday.

The incident took place in the vicinity of the 17th police district of the city, leaving the criminal investigation department chief of Parwan province dead.

The driver of the deceased was also wounded in the explosion which took place due to a magnetic bomb planted in his vehicle.

