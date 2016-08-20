Explosion in Kabul leaves one dead

By Khaama Press - Sat Aug 20 2016, 7:57 am

An explosion has taken place in Kabul earlier this morning after a roadside Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was detonated targeting the vehicle of the Afghan army.

The incident took place in Qala-e-Zaman Khan area after a vehicle of the Afghan National Army struck the IED.

A source in the area said at least one person was killed in the incident and another person was wounded.

The sources further added that the incident took place due to a magnetic bomb planted in the army vehicle and the victims of the incident are also members of the Afghan army.

The Taliban militants claimed responsibility behind the incident with the group’s spokesman saying the army vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb.

