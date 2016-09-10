Explosion in Jalalabad city leaves 1 civilian dead, another wounded

By Khaama Press - Sat Sep 10 2016, 11:43 am

A civilian was killed and another one was injured in an explosion in Jalalabad city, the provincial capital of eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The incident took place earlier today after explosives planted near a shop was detonated as the two victims, father and son, were opening their shop.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Ataullah Khogyani confirmed the incident and said the man was killed and his son was injured in the attack.

Khogyani further added that the man was initially wounded and succumbed to his injuries in the way to hospital.

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

Nangarhar is among the relatively volatile provinces in eastern Afghanistan where the anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents and the loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group are actively operating in a number of its districts.

The Afghan forces are busy to eliminate the presence of the Taliban and ISIS loyalists as part of their annual operation launched in response to the spring offensive of the militants.

