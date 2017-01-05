Explosion in Jalalabad city, casualties feared

By Khaama Press - Thu Jan 05 2017, 11:18 am

An explosion rocked Jalalabad city, the provincial capital of eastern Nangarhar province earlier today.

According to the preliminary reports, a civilian was killed in the explosion and some others were wounded.

However, another official said at least one civilian was killed and another one was wounded in the explosion.

The official speaking on the condition of anonymity further added that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED)was detonated near a police vehicle in the vicinity off 4th police district of the city.

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Taliban militants and insurgents belonging to other militant groups are frequently using Improvised Explosive Device (IED) as the weapon of their choice to target the security forces and government officials.

However, in majority of such attacks, the ordinary civilians are targeted as the anti-government armed militants are accused of incurring the most casualties to the civilians.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said late in October that the mission has documented 8,397 conflict-related civilian casualties (2,562 deaths and 5,835 injured) between 1 January and 30 September, representing a one per cent decrease compared to the same period in 2015, with ground engagements remaining the leading cause of civilian casualties, followed by suicide and complex attacks, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

