Explosion in ISIS militant’s house leaves 7 dead in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Wed Jul 19 2017, 10:39 am

At least seven people were killed in an explosion inside the house of an ISIS militant in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

According to the local government officials, the incident took place in Pacher Agam district of Nangarhar province as a group of insurgents were busy making Improvised Explosive Devices.

The provincial government media office in a statement also confirmed the incident and said seven militants affiliated with the terror group were killed.

The statement further added that the incident took place around 11 am local time on Tuesday in Godari area when the militants had gathered inside the house of ISIS insurgent identified as Multan Jan.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to other insurgent groups frequently use improvised explosive devices as the weapon of their choice to target the security forces and government personnel but in majority of such attacks the ordinary civilians are targeted while in some cases the militants are killed in premature explosions.

The new report by United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) highlights that 40 per cent of all civilian casualties during the six-month period were killed or injured by anti-government forces using improvised explosive devices (IEDs), such as suicide bombs and pressure-plate devices, which were responsible for the deaths of 596 civilians and injured 1,483.

