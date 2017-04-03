Explosion in Ghor leaves 3 Taliban dead and 4 others wounded

By Khaama Press - Mon Apr 03 2017, 1:28 pm

At least three Taliban insurgents were killed and four others were wounded in a premature explosion in northwestern Ghor province of Afghanistan.

According to the local government officials, the incident took place in the outskirts of the provincial capital after explosives packed in a motorcycle went off.

Provincial police chief Ghulam Mustafa Mohsenni said the militants were looking to target the Afghan security forces.

He said a local commander of the group identified as Wali was also among those killed.

Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to the other militant groups frequently use Improvised Explosive Device (IED) to target the security forces and government officials.

However, the Afghan officials are saying in majority of such incidents the ordinary civilians are targeted besides the Taliban insurgents also suffer casualties when their explosives go off prematurely.

This comes as the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said late in October last year that the mission has documented 8,397 conflict-related civilian casualties (2,562 deaths and 5,835 injured) between 1 January and 30 September, representing a one per cent decrease compared to the same period in 2015.

Ground engagements remained the leading cause of civiliancasualties, followed by suicide and complex attacks, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs), UNAMA said, adding that the anti-Government Elements caused 61 per cent of civilian casualties – 1,569 civilian deaths and 3,574 injured (5,143 total civilian casualties).

