Explosion in Gardez city in southeast of Afghanistan, casualties feared

By Khaama Press - Wed Aug 02 2017, 9:11 am

An explosion has taken place in southeastern Paktia province of Afghanistan earlier this morning amid fears that a number of people have been killed or wounded.

The incident has taken place in the vicinity of Gardez city, the provincial capital of Paktia province.

The type of the explosion has not been ascertained so far but preliminary reports indicate the blast was triggered by a magnetic bomb planted to a vehicle.

Reports also indicate that two people lost their lives in the explosion and some were wounded.

The local government and security officials have not commented regarding the report so far.

No group including the Taliban insurgents has claimed responsibility behind the incident yet.

In the meantime, the eyewitnesses are saying that six people including the head of the investigation of the national directorate of security of Paktia were wounded in the explosion.

They are saying that the explosives were planted in the vehicle of the director of the provincial NDS investigation department.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS