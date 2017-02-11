Explosion in defense ministry in Kabul, no casualties reported

By Khaama Press - Sat Feb 11 2017, 10:58 am

An explosion took place inside the Ministry of Defense compound earlier today but no casualties were reported.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) confirmed the incident and said a magnetic bomb planted in a Ford Ranger vehicle went off in the vicinity of the ministry compound

MoD further added that the incident did not result into any death or injury to the ministry personnel or security forces.

No group has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

This comes as the anti-government armed militants have stepped up the magnetic bombing in key cities of the country, mainly planting the bombs in government officials vehicles.

Numerous other incidents involving magnetic bombing in civilian vehicles have also been reported in Kabul city during the recent months.

The militants also occasionally carry out major attacks and bombings in the city.

In the latest deadly attack in capital Kabul, at least 21 people were killed and more than 40 others were wounded after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives near the entrance of Supreme Court compound last week.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS