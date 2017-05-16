Explosion in a house leaves 2 civilians dead in Jalalabad city

By Khaama Press - Tue May 16 2017, 2:33 pm

At least two civilians were killed in an explosion in Jalalabad city, the provincial capital of eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial governor’s spokesman Ataullah Khogyani confirmed that the blast took place inside a house belonging to an individual identified as Habibullah.

Khogyani further added that the house is located in the first police district of the city and the incident took place after explosives material went off inside the compound.

He said at least two civilians were killed as a result of the explosion.

The circumstances surrounding the incident have not been ascertained so far as the local security officials are saying that an investigation is underway in this regard.

It is yet not clear if the individual had any links with the anti-government armed militant groups or not.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but some of the remote districts of the province have started to witnessed instability mainly led by the Taliban insurgents and militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group’s offshoot in Afghanistan or the ISIS Khurasan.

