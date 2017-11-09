Explosion in a guesthouse leaves 6 dead, wounded in Nangarhar

By Khaama Press - Thu Nov 09 2017, 1:59 pm

An explosion ripped through a guesthouse in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan leaving at least six people dead or wounded, the local officials said Thursday.

The incident took place late on Wednesday night in the vicinity of Momand Dara district of the province.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Ataullah Khogyani confirmed the incident and said explosives planted in a guesthouse went off in Hazar Naw area of the district.

Khogyani further added that the explosion left two people dead and four others wounded.

According to Khogyani, at least three guests were also among those killed or wounded in the explosion.

The provincial government in a statement also confirmed the incident and said the blast ripped through the guesthouse at around 9 pm local time.

The statement further added that the cell belonged to a local resident identified as Mohammad Ali Jan and one of his family members and a guest were among those killed.

No individual or group has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

