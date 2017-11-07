Coordinated suicide attack on TV station in Kabul, casualties feared

By Khaama Press - Tue Nov 07 2017, 11:04 am

A group of insurgents launched a coordinated attack on Shamshad TV station in Kabul city earlier today as clashes are still underway inside the TV compound.

The Ministry of Interior spokesman Najib Danish confirmed the incident and said at least two to three insurgents are still resisting the security personnel from the compound.

He said the majority of the TV station staff have been evacuated from the TV station and efforts are underway to clear the compound from the insurgents presence.

There are still no reports regarding the casualties as a result of the attack.

Eyewitnesses in the area are saying that one of the suicide bombers blew himself up near the TV compound and the remaining insurgents have taken positions inside the TV station.

No individual or group has so far claimed responsibility behind the attack.

