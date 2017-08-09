Suicide attack leaves one dead in Kabul city

By Khaama Press - Wed Aug 09 2017, 12:53 pm

At least one person was killed after an explosion rocked Kabul city earlier this afternoon with the security sources saying only the suicide bomber was killed in the attack.

The incident took place in the vicinity of the 8th police district of the city close to Bala-e-Sar area.

A security source confirming the incident said a suicide bomber inside a taxi vehicle detonated his explosives close to a security check post as the security forces were conducting regular security check ups.

The source further added that only the suicide bomber was killed in the attack and another one was injured.

No individual or group has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

This comes as Kabul city witnessed at two large attacks last week with one of the attacks carried out by the ISIS loyalists targeting the embassy of Iraq that resulted into the killing of two civil workers of the embassy while some others were wounded.

The Taliban group also carried out a suicide attack in Qarabagh district of Kabul on Thursday evening which left at least one NATO soldier dead along with two Afghan civilians while several others including NATO troops and Afghan civilians were wounded.

