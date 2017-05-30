Explosion heard in Kabul city

By Khaama Press - Tue May 30 2017, 3:38 pm

The sound of an explosion was heard in Kabul city amid reports two suspected suicide bombers detonated their explosives before reaching their target in the vicinity of the 11th police district of the city.

An informed security source confirmed the incident took place in the vicinity of Qala-e-Najara area.

The source further added that the two suicide bombers detonated their explosives as they were being chased by the security forces.

He said only the two suicide bombers were killed in the explosion and no one else was hurt.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the incident so far.

The main target of the suicide bombers has not been ascertained so far.

