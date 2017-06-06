No casualties or damage as rocket lands in Kabul city

By Khaama Press - Tue Jun 06 2017, 11:23 am

A relatively heavy explosion was heard in Kabul city earlier today after a rocket landed in Shash Darak area of the city.

Security sources confirm that the sound of an explosion was heard from the vicinity of Shash Darak area of Kabul city after a rocket landed in the area without causing any casualties or damages.

The sources are saying that a rocket fired from an unknown location has apparently landed in the area.

The Ministry of Interior spokesman Najib Danish confirmed a rocket landed in a tennis yard in Shash Darak area but no casualties or collateral damage were incurred.

This comes as Kabul is hosting a major summit, Kabul Process, aimed at establishing a regional and global census in the fight against terrorism and the Afghan peace process.

Today’s incident follows days after the city witnessed back to back explosions and violence.

The first incident in the city took place last Wednesday after a vehicle packed with explosives was detonated leaving nearly 100 people dead and over 400 others wounded.

The Wednesday bombing resulted into a violent protest that left several people dead, including the son of Senate House’s deputy chairman whose funeral was attack by at least three suicide bombers.

