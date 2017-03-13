1 killed, at least 8 wounded in Kabul explosion

By Khaama Press - Mon Mar 13 2017, 5:09 pm

An explosion rocked Kabul city in the vicinity of the 10th police district earlier this evening, leaving at least one person dead and nearly eight others wounded.

A minibus was targeted as it was travelling between Taimani and Qala-e-Fatullah area of the city, carrying the employees of a private telecommunications company.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) spokesman Sediq Sediqi confirmed the incident and said preliminary reports suggest at least one person was killed and eight others were wounded in the incident.

He said the person killed in the attack was a woman and at least eight other were wounded.

The type of the explosion has not been ascertained so far but another official confirmed that the vehicle was carrying the employees of a private telecommunications company and was targeted in a roadside bomb.

No group has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS