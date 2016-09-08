September 26, 2016
Explosion in Kabul city leaves at least 3 wounded

By Khaama Press - Thu Sep 08 2016, 10:20 am

Afghan-police-respond-to-Kabul-attack-via-AFPA relatively heavy explosion was heard in Kabul city earlier today after a magnetic bomb went off in the vicinity of the 4th police district of the city.

The incident took place in Taimani area with the security officials saying at least three civilians were wounded in the blast.

A security official confirmed a sticky bomb attached a bicycle was detonated in the 4th police district of the city.

The official further added that the incident did not incur any casualties to the civilians or security personnel.

However, the Ministry of Interior spokesman, Sediq Sediqi, said at least three people were after the explosives attached to a bicycle was detonated.

No group including the Taliban militants has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

