By Khaama Press - Thu Sep 08 2016, 10:20 am

A relatively heavy explosion was heard in Kabul city few minutes earlier in the vicinity of the 4th police district of the city.

According to preliminary reports, the has taken place in Taimani area but there are no reports regarding the casualties and the type of explosion.

A security official confirmed a sticky bomb attached a bicycle was detonated in the 5th police district of the city.

The official further added that the incident did not incur any casualties to the civilians or security personnel.

No group including the Taliban militants has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

