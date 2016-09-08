September 08, 2016
Advertisement

Home » Afghanistan » Explosion heard in Kabul city

Explosion heard in Kabul city

By Khaama Press - Thu Sep 08 2016, 10:20 am

Afghan-police-respond-to-Kabul-attack-via-AFPA relatively heavy explosion was heard in Kabul city few minutes earlier in the vicinity of the 4th police district of the city.

According to preliminary reports, the has taken place in Taimani area but there are no reports regarding the casualties and the type of explosion.

A security official confirmed a sticky bomb attached a bicycle was detonated in the 5th police district of the city.

The official further added that the incident did not incur any casualties to the civilians or security personnel.

No group including the Taliban militants has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS

More on Afghanistan
First Afghan woman taken to Syria by ISIS through online recruitment
First Afghan woman taken to Syria by ISIS through online recruitment
Afghan-invented bone reconstruction device utilized in US
Afghan-invented bone reconstruction device utilized in US
26 soldiers martyred in militant attack in Helmand
26 soldiers martyred in militant attack in Helmand

Leave a Reply

Advertisement