Explosion foiled near a hospital in Kabul city

By Khaama Press - Tue May 23 2017, 7:06 pm

The Afghan security forces have foiled a plot by the anti-government armed militant groups in capital Kabul.

The Kabul police commandment officials said an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was seized from the vicinity of the 2nd police district of the city before the militants manage to detonate it.

The officials further added that the explosives were placed inside a tea flask and was placed near Al-Falah hospital laboratory.

The militants were looking to detonate the IED with the help of a remote control but the Afghan security forces managed to discover and defuse it before the militants manage to detonate it, the officials added.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as the Afghan intelligence operatives foiled plans by the Taliban group to carry out a series of attacks in capital Kabul.

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) in a statement said last Wednesday that a hideout of the Taliban insurgents was busted in capital Kabul, resulting to the killing of a Taliban insurgent and apprehension of two others.

According to NDS, the Taliban insurgent killed during the operation was actively involved in terrorist attacks and bombings along with his two other companions.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS