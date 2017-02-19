Explosion foiled in Kabul

By Khaama Press - Sun Feb 19 2017, 11:20 am

The Afghan security forces foiled a plot by the militants to carry out an explosion in Kabul, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said.

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by the militants on a main road in Paghman district was discovered and defused before the militants manage to detonate it.

According to MoI, the IED was planted in the vicinity of Chashma-e-Bulbol area and was instantly defused by the Explosives Ordnance Disposal team.

The main target of the attack has not been ascertained so far and the anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

The anti-government armed militant groups frequently use Improvised Explosive Device (IED) as the weapon of their choice to target the security forces or government officials.

But the Afghan officials are saying that in majority of such attacks the ordinary civilians are targeted.

This comes as the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) released its annual civilian casualties report for the year 2016.

The UN mission said it documented 11,418 civilian casualties between 1st January 2016 to 31st December, 2016.

According to the report, 61 percent of all civilian casualties were incurred through attacks by the anti-government elements which includes a total of 6,994 civilian casualties (2,131 deaths and 4,863 injured).

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS