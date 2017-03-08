Standoff underway in Kabul military hospital following heavy explosion

By Khaama Press - Wed Mar 08 2017, 9:23 am

The sound of an explosion was heard in Kabul city earlier today after a group of insurgents launched a coordianted attack on the main military hospital.

The incident has taken place in the vicinity of Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan area in Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan main military hospital.

Sources said an explosion initially took place near the entrance gate of the hospital.

The sources are saying that a gun battle is underway inside the hospital as unknown numbers of militants have managed to infiltrate inside the hospital.

There are no reports regarding the casualties as a result of the incident so far.

No group has yet claimed responsibility behind the incident.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS