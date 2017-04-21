Explosion and coordinated attack on army corps in North of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Fri Apr 21 2017, 2:52 pm

Heavy gun battle followed by an explosion is underway in the vicinity of 209th Shaheen Corps of the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces in northern Balkh province.

According to reports, the incident took place in Mazar-e-Sharif city, the provincial capital of northern Balkh province at around 1:30 pm local time.

There are no reports regarding the casualties and the type of the explosion so far.

Preliminary reports indicate at least one person has been killed and around 30 others have been wounded in the attack.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Defense spokesman General Dawlat Waziri, said at least five soldiers were killed and around six others were wounded, citing the preliminary reports.

He said the attack was launched by a group of at least three militants, one of them was killed in the explosion, one has been arrested, and the third one is still resisting the Afghan security forces.

The local government and security officials have not commented regarding the incident so far and no group has yet claimed responsibility behind the attack.

