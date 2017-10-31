Explosion among Taliban militants leaves 5 dead, wounded in Herat

By Khaama Press - Tue Oct 31 2017, 2:52 pm

At least five Taliban insurgents were killed or wounded in an explosion in western Herat province of Afghanistan, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Tuesday.

The incident took place in the vicinity of Keshk-e-Kohna district after several improvised explosive devices went off among the Taliban insurgents.

MoI in a statement said the incident took place on Monday in Darzak village as several Taliban insurgents were busy planting IEDs on a roadside.

The statement further added that four Taliban insurgents were killed and another insurgent was wounded in the explosion.

According to the ministry, two Taliban local leaders identified as Mullah Ahmad Shah and Mullah Bari were among those killed.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

The anti-government armed militant groups frequently use explosives materials for the roadside bombings and car bombings to target the government staff and security personnel.

However, in majority of such incidents the ordinary civilians are targeted besides such bombings incur casualties to the security personnel and in some cases the Taliban militants themselves are killed or wounded.

