Ex-Taliban group member labels Taliban-led insurgency against Islam

By Khaama Press - Mon Oct 30 2017, 11:10 am

A former member of the Taliban group who surrendered to the security forces in northeastern Badakhshan province of Afghanistan, has called branded the insurgency led by Taliban as a move against Islam.

The 209th Shaheen Corps of the Afghan National Army in the North said the surrendered Taliban group was actively involved anti-government armed insurgency activities before he decided to refrain from further insurgency activities.

No further details have been given regarding the identity of the surrendered Taliban group, apparently due to the security related issues the Taliban group member could face.

The surrendered militant has said the Taliban militants are serving the foreign interests and all their activities against the principles of Islam and the holy Quran.

He said a Muslim cannot become a stooge to foreingers and for this reason he decided to defect from the Taliban ranks and return to a normal life.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Badakhshan is among the relatively volatile provinces in northeastern parts of the country where the Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to the insurgent groups are actively operating.

The militants often insurgency activities in the form of coordinated attacks, roadside bombings, and other destructive activities in this province.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS