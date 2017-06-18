Ex-Taliban commander admits the group’s leaders are in Pakistan

By Khaama Press - Sun Jun 18 2017, 1:27 pm

A former commander of the Taliban group who has joined peace process in eastern Nangarhar province has admitted that the group’s leaders are based in the neighboring Pakistan.

The provincial government in a statement said a group of Taliban insurgents joined peace process due to the efforts of the Afghan intelligence operatives and have vowed that they will not conduct anti-government activities anymore.

The leader of the group Abdul Wahab who has surrendered to the government with his four fighters has said they were conducting insurgency in Khogyani, Shirzad, Hesarak, Chaparhar and some other districts of Nangarhar since last eight years.

Wahab claimed that the group’s top leaders are based in Pakistan and they were receiving instructions from them to conduct insurgency activities.

Another member of the group Wahidullah who joined peace process has said he joined the Taliban ranks six years ago and during the period they were receiving instructions from the Pakistan-based leaders of the group to conduct insurgency.

Accoridng ot Wahidullah, they were mainly instructed to target the schools, bridges, culverts and other public welfare compounds.

The Taliban insurgents group has not commented regarding the surrender of the group’s fighters in this province so far.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS