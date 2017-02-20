Ex-senior Afghan official jailed for 12 years over corruption

By Khaama Press - Mon Feb 20 2017, 2:19 pm

A former senior official of the ministry of interior was jailed for 12 years after he was found guilty of involvement in corruption.

Abdul Waseh Raufi, the former assist to of policy and strategy department and head of the procurement department was jailed by the Appellate Court.

According to the court hearing, Raufi was found guilty of bribery, misuse of information in his interest, and involvement in smuggling.

The court also ordered Raufi to reimburse the amount of money he has received as bribe when he was on duty.

The prosecutor presented relevant documents and evidences to prove Raufi’s involvement in corruption and bribery.

He said Raufi received an amount of $150,000 from a contractor to grant a contract for the Feed Less company.

The prosecutor also added that the security forces recovered a Land Cruiser vehicle from Raufi’s house besides recovering several documents.

The Appellate Court judge announced the verdict after hearing the prosecutor and the defendant lawyer’s remarks besides reviewing the documents and jailed Raufi for 12 years.

The judge said the verdict against Raufi is not final and he can file for an appeal to reduce the jail term against him.

