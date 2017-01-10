Ex-senior Afghan General jailed for 14 years over corruption

By Khaama Press - Tue Jan 10 2017, 2:55 pm

A former senior General of the Ministry of Interior was jailed for 14 years over corruption by a special tribunal formed to try the officials accused of corruption.

General Abdul Wasi Raufi was found guilty of corruption by the special tribunal holding its first public trial.

The tribunal chief Sher Aqa Munib said the court also awarded a fine of AFN 18,000 besides awarding a jail term of 14 years.

Gen. Raufi was found guilty of receiving $150,000 in bribe and was tried by the special tribunal.

The Afghanistan Attorney General Farid Hamidi informed regarding the first open corruption trial late last year, saying the first public corruption trial will be held to try the accused individuals involved in major criminal cases.

Speaking during an anti-corruption conference in Kabul, Hamidi said the government has zero tolerance to corruption as he emphasized on effective efforts to counter corruption and disorder.

Earlier Attorney General Hamidi said Afghanistan will witness an anti-corruption machine launch to start a major fight against the growing corruption in the country.

This comes as reports emerged earlier in July last year suggesting that the government is working on at least 20 major corruption cases involving highly political influential figures.

