Ex-Kabul Bank shareholder Abdul Ghafar Dawi arrested in Kabul

By Khaama Press - Mon Mar 13 2017, 4:53 pm

A former shareholder of Kabul Bank and the head of Dawi Oil Abdul Ghafar Dawi has been arrested in capital Kabul.

According to reports, Dawi has been arrested on warrants of the Afghan Judicial Center.

Reports also indicate that Mr. Dawi was put on Exit Control List after he was summoned by the Afghanistan Attorney General’s Office.

Mr. Dawi has reportedly been arrested on charges of embezzlement of millions of Dollars in fuel and oil contracts.

Kabul Bank was seized by the government in 2010 after the exposure of a staggering $900 million fraud, which led the International Monetary Fund to temporarily halt its hundreds of millions of dollars of loans to the country.

Kabul Bank was one of Afghanistan’s largest private financial institutions founded in 2004 by Sherkhan Farnood, who was an international prominent poker player. Khalilullah Ferozi, the former chief executive of the bank, was another key staff.

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani ordered to reopen the scandal case of Kabul Bank shortly after taking office as the new President of country.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS