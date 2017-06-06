Ex-Afghan Vice President appointed as the new Chief of High Peace Council

By Khaama Press - Tue Jun 06 2017, 10:24 am

The ex-Afghan Vice President Mohammad Karim Khalili has been appointed as the new chief of the Afghan High Peace Council, government officials said late Monday night.

Khalili, who was serving as the deputy of High Peace Council, has been appointed for the post by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

A presidential spokesman Shah Hussain Murtazawi confirmed the appointed of Mr. Khalili as the Chief of High Peace Council.

Murtazawi further added that the decree by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani regarding Khalili’s appointment will be shared with the media soon.

This comes as the Afghan High Peace Council did not have a chairman since the death of the Jihadi leader Pir Syed Ahmad Gilani.

Gilani passed away due to the illness he was suffering late in the month of January this year.

The appointment of Khalili as the new Chief of the High Peace Council comes as Kabul is expecting to host a major summit, the Kabul Process, today.

The Afghan officials are saying that the main objectives of the Kabul Process will be the establishment of a regional census in the fight against terrorism and the Afghan peace process.

