Ex-Afghan spy chief Saleh appointed as minister for security reforms

By Khaama Press - Sat Mar 11 2017, 9:51 pm

The former prominent Afghan intelligence chief Amrullah Saleh has been appointed as the government’s minister in security sector reforms and the head of the high office of the oversight for appointing top security and defense officials.

Saleh was appointed for the post by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani after he issued a decree to confirm his selection.

The decree released by the Administrative Office the President stated that Mr. Saleh’s appointment as the government’s minister in security sector reforms and head of the office of the oversight for appoint top security and defense officials has been approved following the article 13 and clause 64 of the Afghan constitution.

Saleh resigned from his position nearly six years ago following an attack on a peace gathering in capital Kabul.

He is currently leading the Green Trend movement and was one of the main supporters of Abdullah Abdullah during the 2014 controversial presidential elections.

Saleh has been one of the main critics of Pakistani military, mainly the country’s military intelligence or the Inter Services Intelligence, for their role in the instability of Afghanistan.

