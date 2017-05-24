Ex-Afghan MP wounded in an attack in Kabul city

By Khaama Press - Wed May 24 2017, 9:35 am

A former lawmaker of the Lower House of the Parliament, Wolesi Jirga, Najibullah was wounded in an attack in Kabul city late on Tuesday night.

Informed security sources are saying Kabuli sustained injuries during a gun battle triggered by an explosion.

The sources further added that a magnetic bomb was initially detonated near the vehicle of Kabuli which resulted into a brief gun battle, leaving Mr. Kabuli wounded.

According to the sources, the incident took place in the vicinity of the 7th police district of the city.

No individual or group has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

In the meantime, the eyewitnesses in the area are saying that the incident took place around 10 pm local time after the security guards of Kabuli exchanged fire with a local trader.

Kabul is a former Afghan MP and the head of the National Partnership Party of Afghanistan and has long been criticizing Iran for interfering in internal affairs of Afghanistan.

He has earlier claimed that several attempts have been made by certain circles to carry out an attack against him.

The Afghan intelligence said earlier in 2012 that a group of suspects were arrested as they were planning to assassinate Kabuli.

